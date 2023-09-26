50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical Storm Phillipe struggling with wind shear, another system could form

By Wade Hampton and Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is very disorganized and struggling against strong westerly wind shear, and barely meets the definition of a tropical system. Phillipe is located about 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Tuesday Tropical Update
Tuesday Tropical Update(KPLC)

Phillipe will likely continue moving westward more than northwest due to it being so weak and disorganized. This means what is left of it could reach the Lesser Antilles later this week, if it is still a tropical system by then. Regardless Phillipe poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or SWLA.

Tuesday Tropical Update
Tuesday Tropical Update(KPLC)

We are keeping an eye on a strong tropical wave located southeast of Phillipe. Over the next few days, conditions should allow this to develop as it tracks northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is several thousand miles away and indications are that it may end up on a similar track to Philippe. The next name on the list is Rina.

Tuesday Tropical Update
Tuesday Tropical Update(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Day 7 fighting wildfires

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances diminishing, lower humidity will return in a few days
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast
Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show: Joseph's Morning Forecast
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast