Tropical Storm Phillipe struggling with wind shear, another system could form

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is very disorganized and struggling against strong westerly wind shear, and barely meets the definition of a tropical system. Phillipe is located about 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Phillipe will likely continue moving westward more than northwest due to it being so weak and disorganized. This means what is left of it could reach the Lesser Antilles later this week, if it is still a tropical system by then. Regardless Phillipe poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or SWLA.

We are keeping an eye on a strong tropical wave located southeast of Phillipe. Over the next few days, conditions should allow this to develop as it tracks northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is several thousand miles away and indications are that it may end up on a similar track to Philippe. The next name on the list is Rina.

