SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 25, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 25, 2023.

Blake Whitney Fontana, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; identity theft under $300; identity theft; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; vehicle must have illuminated rear registration plate; revocation parole; racketeering; theft under $25,000; identity theft over $1,000; forgery; theft under $5,000.

Donald Ray Tyler, 57, DeQuincy: Driving on the right side of the road; vehicle not registered; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; administering a schedule prescription drug without a prescription.

Zachary Keith Toms, 24, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $1,000; out of state detainer.

Taven Blake Poullard, 18, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; bank fraud; theft under $1,000.

Trey Anthony Arvie, 39, Opelousas: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Travis ChrisAnthony Antoine, 18, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; bank fraud; theft under $1,000.

Larry James Vidrine Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Robbery.

Garret Alexander Williams, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated battery.

Elijah Adolph Simon Jr., 33, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Gerald Wayne Vincent, 53, Sulphur: Terrorizing.

Gwendolynn Denise Siverand, 26, Iowa: Domestic abuse; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $50,000.

Ernest Lee Watkins, 30, Humble, TX: Resisting an officer; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Gary Eugene West, 64, Conroe, TX: Aggravated assault.

Sharayvia Renee Lede, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

