SOWELA to host Fall Career Fair

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA will host a Fall Career Fair on at 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 18, and students and alumni are invited to attend and meet one-on-one with representatives from a variety of industries.

More than 65 organizations from around the region will be in attendance, with all employers actively seeking new hires. Some of the participants include CHRISTUS Health Southwest, Joint Replacement Center of Louisiana, Landlocked Aviation, Lake Charles Coca-Cola, Mark Dodge, Phillips66, United Rentals, Westlake Chemical and more.

The event will take place in the Sycamore Student Center at the Main Campus.

Space is available for employers that would like to participate. Vendors receive lunch and a hospitality room. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 6.

To secure a vendor booth or learn more about attending, call (337) 421-6540 or email career.services@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.