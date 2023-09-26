Philippe making slow progress in the Atlantic, watching for another potential named storm behind it

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is still chugging along in the central Atlantic, moving quite slowly and located about 900 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

It will be steered northwest and north of the islands over the next few days. There’s still some wiggle room in terms of its’ long-term strength and how far west it may get afterwards. However, the odds it tracks far enough west to become any sort of threat to SWLA are very low. We’ll watch it over the next week and keep you informed of any updates.

We are keeping an eye on a few other areas as well. The patch of disorganized thunderstorms in the Gulf has lost it’s chances for formation as stronger winds cause it to quiet down. Next is a wave leaving the coast of Africa. Over the next few days, conditions should allow to to gradually develop as it tracks northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is several thousand miles away and indications are that it may end up on a similar track to Philippe. The next name on the list is Rina.

