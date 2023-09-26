New ministry aims to help foster and adopted children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A new ministry is already making a difference.

With donations from the community, Ministry Leader Leanne Bailey has been able to successfully launch her non-profit Loving Hands Foster Ministry.

The goal is to provide the immediate and essential needs of foster and adopted children. Bailey explained how she can be a reliable resource in the community.

“They can say ‘Okay we can go to Loving Hands Foster Ministry and get everything we need, we can pick up resources on counseling, we can go for our support we groups, if we’re out of something if our child needs something then we can get it from them,” Bailey said.

They provide diapers, undergarments, clean clothes, hygiene products, and more for newborns all the way to teens at no cost.

“They have opened up their hearts and their home to these children, so we want them to have the support they need around them,” Bailey said.

Donations from the community have been helpful, but as a newly established non-profit they still have a long way to go.

“Right now, we do not have a location, we are trying to build up our funds to be able to get a building,” Bailey said. “But my vision is for this to be set up like a boutique where they can come and shop can get what they want, get the things they like, their style, the right size, and just have that shopping experience that most of these children have never had before.”

Already making strides, the new ministry has plans to service all of the Lake Charles region and Beauregard Parish. And although in their beginning stages, she already witnessed some positive feedback.

“There was a couple of them that said, “Wow I never gotten a birthday gift. I’ve never even had Christmas’ and I was like oh my gosh it just ripped my heart,” Bailey said.

And she hopes to see more of that response in the future. The help of donations would provide additional supplies needed to keep this ministry going.

Bailey said they have a shortage of diapers at the moment.

If you are interested in donating, you can reach out to the Ministry with the following information below.

Email: lovinghandsfosterministry@gmail.com

Phone: 337-401-3880

Instagram: @lovinghandsfm

Facebook: @lovinghands.foster.ministry

