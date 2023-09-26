Lake Charles Regional Airport completes construction of new terminal canopies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Regional Airport has announced that it has completed the construction of its new passenger terminal departure and arrival canopies. The new canopies span all three lanes of traffic, allowing passengers to arrive and depart without worrying about inclement weather.

The new canopies had been on the agenda for quite some time prior to the airport receiving $1 million in federal funding in 2022 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. However, the primary source of funding was provided by Federal and State aviation trust funds.

The canopy project, which cost a total of $4,125,041 was designed by Micael Baker International and constructed by a local contractor Alfred Palma, L.L.C.

