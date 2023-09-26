50/50 Thursdays
‘I have done nothing wrong’ | Sweetwater head football coach resigns

Head Coach Caleb Slover told WVLT Sports he had resigned after his suspension.
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned a week after his suspension.

Slover was under a “thorough investigation,” which prompted his suspension, according to school officials.

Previous Coverage: East Tenn. football coach suspended pending ‘thorough investigation’

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said in a statement.

He also thanked the players, community members and others around Tennessee who have shown him support.

A source told WVLT Sport’s media partner 5Star Preps that there was “no malicious or heinous act” that prompted the investigation.

WVLT News has reached out to school officials for comment.

“The investigation that took place was in regard to Coach Slover’s conduct as the head football coach,” said Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Caleb Norwood. “It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out.”

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

