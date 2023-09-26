50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health Headlines: Vaping and cancer link

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Since its debut in the U.S. marketplace in 2007, e-cigarettes, widely known as a vape, has become increasingly popular, especially among young people. According to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than three million middle and high school students vaped in 2022. E-cigarettes contain nicotine and have been linked to lung and cardiovascular diseases. But now, a University of Central Florida researcher has discovered that vaping could also increase your risk for cancer.

E-cigarettes, vapes, Juuls, they go by many names, but these devices have increased in popularity among young people. One in 10 people under 18 vapes and a quarter of those young people vape daily. It has been known to cause a host of complications, including lung and heart disease. But new research suggests that vaping can increase your risk for oral cancer as well.

“After exposure to e-cigarette vaping, that was independent of nicotine or nicotine content, a lot of the bacteria, the ‘good’ bacteria, die,” explains Claudia Andl, PhD, an associate professor of medicine at the Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Central Florida.

This can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. Andl’s research focuses on bacteria that is found in the skin that can cause illness or death if it gets into the blood stream. Usually, when someone has a healthy immune system, it kills the bacteria, but Andl’s research suggests that vaping compromises that response, allowing the bacteria to grow.

Andl adds, “Hopefully, with some of the recent research that we have published – and others – overall, it will lead to more awareness, and hopefully, it will change some of the policy-making.”

If you are a parent or guardian and you suspect your child or teen is vaping, or interested in vaping, the CDC suggests: learning about the risks, setting a good example, adopting tobacco-free rules, and letting your child or teen know that you want them to stay away from tobacco.

Contributors to this news report include: Adahlia Thomas, Associate Producer; Fernando Jimenez, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Day 7 fighting wildfires

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe
Philippe making slow progress in the Atlantic, watching for another potential named storm behind it
Scattered activity is still possible this afternoon, but more likely along or south of I-10
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances still hanging on with a weak front near the area
SOWELA Spotlight: Machine Tool Technology Program
SOWELA Spotlight: Machine Tool Technology Program
SOWELA Spotlight: Machine Tool Technology Program
SOWELA Spotlight: Machine Tool Technology Program