First Alert Forecast: Rain chances still hanging on with a weak front near the area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday has a little more rain on tap for parts of SWLA, although not quite the same coverage as Monday.

A weak cold front slowly moved into our area overnight and will be stalling over our region for the coming days. This will help us keep a chance for some scattered activity in the afternoon, but it is more likely to favor areas along or south of the frontal boundary closer to the coastline. A few showers further inland cannot be ruled out, but in general the northern parishes will likely see more sunshine as drier air starts to filter in. Temperatures will be topping out in the upper 80′s to low 90′s, getting warmer the further inland you go from the coastline.

Rain coverage should be less than yesterday, but some heavy downpours in a few places are still possible.

Scattered activity is still possible this afternoon, but more likely along or south of I-10 (KPLC)

The front will slowly move farther south over the next few days and this should keep a chance of rain in the forecast, especially south of the front. This means the best chance of rain will stay along and south of I-10 Tuesday and Wednesday. North of the front the air will be slightly less humid, and that dry air will slowly work farther south later this week into the weekend.

As far as the rest of the week, there is still uncertainty on how much rain we may see as that will all depend on how quickly dry air manages to move in and any future upper level disturbances that may move nearby.

Slight rain chances will hang on for the next day or so as a weak front dissipates overhead (KPLC)

By the weekend it looks like the dry air will win the battle and rain chances go away entirely. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the low 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place well into next week.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet close to home with the area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico quieting down. We’re also watching Phillipe far out in the Atlantic, and a tropical wave right behind it that could be named soon. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.