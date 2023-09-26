First Alert Forecast: Rain chances diminishing, lower humidity will return in a few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another day with scattered showers and storms across the area Tuesday, but the chances for rain are decreasing through the rest of the week.

A cold front remains just north of our area and that is what brought the scattered showers Tuesday, but the front will slowly move farther south over the next few days and this should keep a chance of rain in the forecast. This means the best chance of rain will be along and south of I-10 Wednesday. North of the front the air will be slightly less humid, and that dry air will slowly work farther south later this week into the weekend.

Speaking of the rest of the week there is uncertainty on how much rain we may see as that will all depend on the dry air and any future upper level disturbances that may move nearby. The front could remain over us or even north of us which would allow for a better chance of rain.

By the weekend it looks like the dry air will win the battle and rain chances go away entirely. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the low 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place well into next week.

The tropics remain quiet close to home with no threats for the Gulf of Mexico.

