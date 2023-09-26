DeQuincy man arrested for carrying synthetic urine at seatbelt checkpoint

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A DeQuincy man was arrested at a seatbelt checkpoint on Swisco Road for possession of synthetic urine and on an active warrant for felony assault out of Orange County, Texas, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Alstin J. Perkins, 29, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sept. 23.

CPSO said they checked 455 vehicles at the checkpoint and issued 24 citations for the following:

No seatbelt – 13

Improper/No child restraints – 6

Driving under suspension – 2

Expired license plate – 1

Expired motor vehicle inspection sticker – 1

No Insurance – 1

The checkpoint was funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

