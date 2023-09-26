Comparing the salaries of SWLA’s mayors and police chiefs

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - After Elton’s mayor had her salary doubled two months into office, followed by the town’s police chief also requesting a raise, KPLC was prompted to look into how their salaries compared with mayors and police chiefs in other towns and cities.

Ordinances to increase the salaries of Elton’s mayor and chief of police were discussed at a meeting in February.

In March, two months into Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine’s tenure, the council approved a pay increase for the mayor, agreeing on $3,200 a month and making the position full-time in the town of 992 people. She now makes $38,400 a year.

The police chief also requested a pay increase. In March, the council agreed to $3,100 a month for Chief Bruce Lemelle, or $38,000 annually - although not the $45,000 he originally asked for. The council said they would like to see a reduction in crime, then would revisit the topic of a pay increase in six months.

At a meeting on Sept. 11, the council introduced an ordinance that would bump up the chief’s pay again, to $40,000 annually. The council will have a final vote at next month’s council meeting.

We collected data from the 24 cities and towns around Southwest Louisiana that have mayors, using data from 2022/2021 audits and the 2020 census. While we gathered mayors’ salaries from audit reports, we gathered data for the chief’s salary by calling town and city halls.

Of the 24 cities and towns we collected data from, we discovered Elton’s mayor, at a salary of $38,400 in a town with a population of 992, makes more than any of the mayors of the five towns smaller than Elton, as well as the mayors of the seven towns larger than Elton.

As for how Elton’s chief of police stacks up, his current salary, $38,000 puts him making more than most of the chiefs of the towns smaller than Elton.

Salaries of SWLA’s mayors and police chiefs organized by city/town population, from largest to...
Salaries of SWLA’s mayors and police chiefs organized by city/town population, from largest to smallest.(KPLC)

Upon collecting the data, the true outlier seemed to be Fenton. The mayor and the chief of police of Fenton made significantly more than other towns of a similar population. Furthermore, Fenton claimed the most in fines and forfeitures towards their revenue of any town, at $1.4 million - 92.51 percent of the total revenue for the town.

To put this in perspective, Lake Charles claimed $183,659 in fines and forfeitures, a total of 0.2 percent of their total revenue. Sulphur claimed $129,738 in fines and forfeitures, which is 0.34 percent of their total revenue.

In two-thirds of the towns and cities, fines and forfeitures make up less than 10 percent of their total revenue.

Fines and forfeitures as a percentage of town's total revenue
Fines and forfeitures as a percentage of town's total revenue(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances diminishing, lower humidity will return in a few days

Updated: moments ago
|
By Wade Hampton
Another day with scattered showers and storms across the area Tuesday, but the chances for rain are decreasing through the rest of the week.

News

53-year-old man accused of threatening to shoot up school

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
Students told school personnel they overheard the man making the threats.

News

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour

Last minute reminders ahead of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in New Orleans Wednesday night

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lester Duhé
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour will make a stop at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Wednesday, September 27.

Crime

Office of Juvenile Justice releases statement on escaped juvenile

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
The Office of Juvenile Justice assured the public in a written statement that all legal measures were appropriately taken by their agency.

Latest News

Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Philippe

Philippe making slow progress in the Atlantic, watching for another potential named storm behind it

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
Tropical Storm Philippe spins far away in the tropical Atlantic. We're also keeping tabs on other disturbances.

Forecast

Scattered activity is still possible this afternoon, but more likely along or south of I-10

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances still hanging on with a weak front near the area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joseph Enk
Tuesday has a little more rain on tap for parts of SWLA, although not quite the same coverage as Monday. Slight rain chances will linger for the week as dry air slowly works it's way south.

Crime

Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder

19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jesse Brooks
Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that Jonathan Payne Kliebert placed a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. saying he fatally shot his mother and her dog in their sleep.

News

Artist rendering of completed LCH canopy

Lake Charles Regional Airport completes construction of new terminal canopies

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
The new canopies span all three lanes of traffic at the terminal.

News

McNeese announces 2023 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AnaClare Barras
McNeese State University Alumni Association will present its 2023 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year awards during the halftime ceremonies at the McNeese vs. Nicholls football game this Saturday, Sept. 30.

News

Gubernatorial candidates Shawn Wilson and Stephen Waguespack answer questions April 26, 2023,...

Race for Governor: Wilson, Waguespack set to take debate stage in New Orleans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
Gubernatorial candidates will face off in a debate at the University of New Orleans