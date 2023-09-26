50/50 Thursdays
Avail Hospital in Lake Charles to close on Sept. 29

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Avail Hospital in Lake Charles has announced that it will permanently close its doors, effective September 29, 2023.

The Hospital recently placed an ad informing patients about the closure and an employee confirmed over the phone that while the hospital is currently open they will be closing on Friday. There has been no word regarding the reason for the closure.

Avail Hospital, located on Nelson Road, has only been open since December of 2017.

