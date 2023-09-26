53-year-old man accused of threatening to shoot up school

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say Monday’s lockdown at some Sulphur schools came after a 53-year-old man threatened to shoot up the Sulphur High Ninth Grade Campus.

Gerald W. Vincent, 53, Sulphur, is accused of making the threats while he was walking on the road next to the campus,” according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Students told school personnel they overheard Gerald Vincent making the threats.

The Ninth Grade Campus, Sulphur High’s main campus, and Frasch Elementary were all placed under a precautionary lockdown around 2 p.m.

Vincent was located at the scene and was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a charge of terrorizing-menacing. Judge Ron Ware set bond at $10,000.

