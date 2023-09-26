50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula

Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old male is in custody after his mother was found fatally shot at a residence outside of Ponchatoula early Tuesday (Sept. 26) morning.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said that Jonathan Payne Kliebert placed a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. saying he fatally shot his mother. Deputies say that Kliebert was located at a local hospital when he placed that call, expressing a desire to turn himself in to authorities.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, Kliebert was in the parking lot while another group of responding deputies went to a residence on Sisters Road where they found a woman dead on the scene.

Authorities identified the victim as the suspect’s mother, Ashley Kliebert, 46. Deputies say that she was discovered in the master bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The family dog was also near the victim and had been shot during the course of the attack.

Jonathan Kliebert told investigators that he woke up enraged, grabbed a shotgun, and killed his mother and her dog in their sleep.

Kliebert has been booked with first-degree murder, armed robbery, cruelty to animals, and aggravated crimes against nature.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Day 7 fighting wildfires

Latest News

Office of Juvenile Justice releases statement on escaped juvenile
Tropical Storm Philippe
Philippe making slow progress in the Atlantic, watching for another potential named storm behind it
Scattered activity is still possible this afternoon, but more likely along or south of I-10
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances still hanging on with a weak front near the area
Artist rendering of completed LCH canopy
Lake Charles Regional Airport completes construction of new terminal canopies