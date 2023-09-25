SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 24, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 24, 2023.

Lawren James Swearingen Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Charles Gobert Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; speeding.

Sidney Clement Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Nashayla Nicole Norman, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.

Tanner Laine Kuykendall, 31, Austin, TX: Third offense DWI; speeding; expired plates on vehicle.

Adin Perez-Sanchez, 41, Vinton: Disturbing the peace; federal detainer.

Randall Dan Clark, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Lynn Burnworth, 45, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Winson Deondre Leger, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; failure to signal while turning.

Germaine Lynel Strawder Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Braylon Deion Raymond, 27, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; aggravated battery; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Phillip Wade Oquinn, 58, Carencro: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher James Alicie, 37, Winnie, TX: Theft under $5,000.

Eduardo Nicolas Ayala, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; driver must be licensed; federal detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.