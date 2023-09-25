50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur High campuses, Frasch Elementary placed under precautionary lockdown

By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur High’s main campus, 9th-grade campus, and Frasch Elementary were placed under a precautionary lockdown.

Law enforcement agencies issued the lockdowns on Sep. 25, due to an incident in the area, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

All students, faculty, and staff are safe, CPSB said. All normal activities have resumed.

