Sept. 25 is National Quesadilla Day! Tips on how to make quality quesadillas at home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you’re searching for a lunch or dinner idea a quesadilla may be the right fit! Sept. 25 is National Quesadilla Day.

The word quesadilla translates to “little cheese thing” and is considered an authentic dish that began in Mexico in the 16th century.

Quesadillas first began as just a tortilla and cheese and now has developed into different variations around the world adding ingredients from vegetables to different types of meats.

Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp in Lake Charles shares some tips that you can do at home to create a crispy and flavorful quesadilla.

Restaurant consultant Colt Mires said it’s important to season your vegetables and meats.

“When it comes to marinades, your meat is only going to be able to absorb so much,” Mires said. “If you have the opportunity, marinate your meat for up to 24 hours if possible. That’s how you’re going to get the most flavor out of your food. Down here in Southwest Louisiana you know everybody is a stickler for flavor.”

Overall Mires said your quesadilla should take to your liking and your own flavor preference.

“We use a little bit of Mexican oregano, cayenne, garlic, and a few other seasonings,” Mires said. “I recommend using an extra virgin olive oil as an adhesive agent for your marinade to help it soak into the meat. Use as much poblano or as little as you want. I like them because it’s got a little bit of heat not too much heat.”Having a crunch on the outside gives you a good texture to your quesadilla.”

Mires shares these tips;

1. Make sure you marinate your meat for a long period of time to absorb all flavor and consider using extra virgin olive oil when marinating.

2. Pick a good quality cheese for your quesadilla.

3. Don’t be afraid to toast your quesadilla.

5. When cooking your quesadilla it’s good to start with a layer of cheese and then place ingredients to one side of the tortilla so that it makes for an easy fold.

