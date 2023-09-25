Scouts-BSA hosts girls recruiting event at Camp Edgewood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scouts BSA hosted their biggest recruiting event yet for girls of Southwest Louisiana at Camp Edgewood.

Back in 2019, girls were officially allowed to join Boy Scouts of America.

Kimberly Duff, Assistant Cub Master of Pack 2022 said during her childhood she wanted to participate in a lot of scouting adventures but at that time she wasn’t able to.

“Growing up my brothers were always getting to do the fun adventures, they were getting to camp overnight and go hiking and have all these cool adventures with my dad and I was always the one left at home and very jealous that I didn’t have the opportunity’s I’m glad to give my daughter that opportunity and its something we can bond over together,” Duff said.

Scouts-BSA said the girls’ recruiting event is an opportunity to show what the program has to offer while allowing the girls to have some outdoor fun.

Troop member Paula Lovell said even though she was not able to join scouting until recently, it has been a part of her life since a very young age.

“It’s amazing to see girls be able to come out to Camp Edgewood and enjoy this with us, I’ve been involved in scouting since I was six months old but I wasn’t allowed to join until girls were allowed in scouting in 2019. so, 17 and a half years I’ve been doing this program, and it’s an incredible experience to be able to come out here,” Lovell said.

Attendees were able to have some fun in the water along with playing archery and meeting new friends.

The organization said they want to teach lessons like citizenship through outdoor activities.

“The leadership opportunities and the growth that you personally see is incredible and the scouting program takes you all over the country,” Lovell said.

If you were not able to make today’s event, you can join your local scout, troop, or pack at www.beascout.org.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.