50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Scouts BSA hosts girls recruiting event at Camp Edgewood

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scouts BSA hosted their biggest recruiting event yet for girls of Southwest Louisiana at Camp Edgewood.

Back in 2019, girls were officially allowed to join Boy Scouts of America.

Kimberly Duff, Assistant Cub Master of Pack 2022 said during her childhood she wanted to participate in a lot of scouting adventures but at that time she wasn’t able to.

“Growing up my brothers were always getting to do the fun adventures, they were getting to camp overnight and go hiking and have all these cool adventures with my dad and I was always the one left at home and very jealous that I didn’t have the opportunity’s I’m glad to give my daughter that opportunity and its something we can bond over together,” Duff said.

Scouts-BSA said the girls’ recruiting event is an opportunity to show what the program has to offer while allowing the girls to have some outdoor fun.

Troop member Paula Lovell said even though she was not able to join scouting until recently, it has been a part of her life since a very young age.

“It’s amazing to see girls be able to come out to Camp Edgewood and enjoy this with us, I’ve been involved in scouting since I was six months old but I wasn’t allowed to join until girls were allowed in scouting in 2019. so, 17 and a half years I’ve been doing this program, and it’s an incredible experience to be able to come out here,” Lovell said.

Attendees were able to have some fun in the water along with playing archery and meeting new friends.

The organization said they want to teach lessons like citizenship through outdoor activities.

“The leadership opportunities and the growth that you personally see is incredible and the scouting program takes you all over the country,” Lovell said.

If you were not able to make today’s event, you can join your local scout, troop, or pack at www.beascout.org.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road

Latest News

Scouts-BSA hosts girls recruiting event at Camp Edgewood
Scouts-BSA hosts girls recruiting event at Camp Edgewood
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Phillipe spins well east in the Atlantic, watching a couple other systems
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers and storms arrive Monday with slightly lower temps
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2023