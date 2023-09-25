50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oasis former bookkeeper to report to jail this week

Boudreaux was given ten years in prison with all but three suspended, which means she will...
Boudreaux was given ten years in prison with all but three suspended, which means she will serve three and be on probation for 7 years.(CPSO)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The former bookkeeper for the Oasis women’s shelter will begin serving her time in prison this week. She had asked to be allowed home incarceration and was in court to find out the judge’s decision.

The former bookkeeper, Meaghan Boudreaux, took nearly $200,000 before she was caught. She had been diverting Oasis funds to her personal bank account. Boudreaux was sentenced in April to serve three years in prison and then be released on probation for seven.

She asked for home incarceration to care for a special needs child. A report to the court says the child has ADHD and depression. Judge Robert Wyatt said no to home incarceration.

Oasis director Kathy Manuel agrees she should serve time.

“I think she should be. the fact that she has children, she had children when she committed the crime. there are hundreds and thousands of men and women that have kids that are incarcerated all over the country. So, I don’t think that gives her a pass,” she said.

Manuel says the ordeal hurt the shelter for abused women.

“It’s affected Oasis traumatically. donations went down. Because it has dragged on so long, we keep going to court and keep going on the news and it keeps getting talked about. and so, it kind of leaves people a bad taste in their mouth to donate to charity, and that’s unfortunate,” said Manuel.

She says they have made changes to assure nothing like this ever happens again.

“We no longer have an in-house bookkeeper. We have contracted with a CPA firm to take care of our financial needs,” said Manuel.

The shelter did recover about $100,000 from insurance. Manuel says once Boudreaux is released a plan will be set up for her to pay back stolen funds.

Boudreaux is to report to jail by noon Wednesday. Her attorney says she did not wish to give a comment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High

Latest News

Sulphur High’s main campus, 9th-grade campus, and Frasch Elementary were placed under a...
Sulphur High campuses, Frasch Elementary placed under precautionary lockdown
New Orleans City Park officials already announced plans to bring back two of its popular spooky...
2023 Halloween events in Southwest Louisiana
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to hold public meeting on future projects
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder