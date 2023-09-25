New Orleans juvenile convicted of second-degree murder escapes from Calcasieu facility

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A teenager who was convicted of attempted murder escaped from a juvenile facility in Calcasieu Parish earlier this month, and the victim of his shooting was not notified of his escape for more than a week.

The escaped teen, Lynell Reynolds, was being held in Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice custody, but he released to a care program in Calcasieu Parish in February 2022. It was this care program from which he escaped, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said his office was not made aware of the escape for nine days after Reynold’s escape, and their office were the ones to notify the victim.

“My office contacted the survivor, as soon as we learned of the escape,” said Williams in a written statement on Sunday. “The grandmother of this paralyzed survivor has faithfully attended every hearing for this matter. We objected to furloughs and early release from secure care due to the violent nature of the offense and threat of harm felt by this victims family.”

Then-13-year-old Reynolds was found guilty of attempting to murder 22-year-old Darrelle Scott, who was shot in the back and paralyzed from the waist down while he was walking down a road in New Orleans on March 26, 2019, according to reports.

Initially, a judge sentenced Reynolds to confinement in a state juvenile facility until he turns 21, but it was later recommended Reynolds be moved to a group home facility to better reach his goals for release. It’s from this unsecured facility he escaped, though it is unclear if he escaped during the transport or before.

“We sincerely hope Lynell Reynolds is apprehended with out any harm or injury to community members or law enforcement,” Williams said.

The Office of Juvenile Justice has yet to make a statement regarding Reynold’s escape.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.