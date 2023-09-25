Jennings man accused of attempting to attack victim with machete

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Saturday involving an altercation in which a man was accused of charging at a victim with a machete.

Police said they were advised by witnesses that Kaleb Paul Istre, 18, had grabbed a machete and started charging at one of the victims, but he was disarmed before any injuries were inflicted. Three juveniles were present at the time of the incident.

Istre had left the scene before police arrived.

Police were provided with an additional address, and officers were able to locate Istre.

Istre was arrested without incident and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. He faces charges of battery and aggravated assault, including child endangerment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.