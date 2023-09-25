50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jennings man accused of attempting to attack victim with machete

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Saturday involving an altercation in which a man was accused of charging at a victim with a machete.

Police said they were advised by witnesses that Kaleb Paul Istre, 18, had grabbed a machete and started charging at one of the victims, but he was disarmed before any injuries were inflicted. Three juveniles were present at the time of the incident.

Istre had left the scene before police arrived.

Police were provided with an additional address, and officers were able to locate Istre.

Istre was arrested without incident and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. He faces charges of battery and aggravated assault, including child endangerment.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High

Latest News

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show - 7 - 7:30 - VOD - clipped version
September 25th is National Quesadilla Day! Tips on how to make quality quesadillas at home
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather - VOD - clipped version
Tropical Storm Philippe
Philippe moving off in the Atlantic, watching some other areas for development
Scattered showers and storms will be around for the day with the help of an upper-level...
First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms start off the work week