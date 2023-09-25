First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms start off the work week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A little bit better chances for rain are finally moving in to SWLA, so you can bring that umbrella with you out the door.

A complex of showers and storms associated with an upper level disturbance slowly made their way in overnight Sunday, which brought some scattered but weakening activity in from the northwest across our area. This also helped bring a lot of cloud cover which along with lingering rain activity, should help to keep temperatures a little cooler through lunchtime. High’s for the day should still reach the upper 80′s to just about 90° across the area, with sunshine breaking through in a few areas. What sun we do get should give enough of an extra kick to our atmosphere to get some thunderstorms going this afternoon, alongside more activity trying to push in from the northwest.

Storms could produce heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds, as well as frequent lightning, so watch the radar closely if you have outdoor plans. You can always use our First Alert Weather app to check ongoing storms.

Scattered showers and storms will be around for the day with the help of an upper-level disturbance (KPLC)

Storm activity could continue to pop up into the evening hours and some will likely linger overnight, but rain chances will be a little lower heading into Tuesday.

Unfortunately, we’re still not expecting enough rain to significantly dent the drought. This means the fire risk will remain an active issue this week. Exceptional drought has managed to expand over the last couple weeks and now covers our entire area. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this weekend and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

A weak front will try to move over our area in the next day or so (KPLC)

Rain chances the rest of the week do not appear quite as high. A weak cold front may try to swing through the area by Tuesday through Wednesday, which could help to still create a few scattered showers and storms amidst the hot and muggy conditions. After that, enough drier air could filter in behind the front to lower rain chances to 20% or below for the rest of the week.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is the only current named storm in the basin. We’re also watching a wave farther east, as well as a disorganized area of thunderstorms that developed this weekend in the southeastern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center gave the latter ever-so-slight chances of development, though strong wind shear will very likely prevent much development as it heads west. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

