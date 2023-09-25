First Alert Forecast: Rain possible for at least one more day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -We saw a good scattering of showers and storms Monday as a cold front slowly moves into the area. These will likely tapper off after sunset, though we could see additional development overnight.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The front will slowly move farther south over the next few days and this should keep a chance of rain in the forecast, especially south of the front. This means the best chance of rain will be along and south of I-10 Tuesday and Wednesday. North of the front the air will be slightly less humid, and that dry air will slowly work farther south later this week into the weekend.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Speaking of the rest of the week there is uncertainty on how much rain we may see as that will all depend on the dry air and any future upper level disturbances that may move nearby.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By the weekend it looks like the dry air will win the battle and rain chances go away entirely. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the low 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place well into next week.

The tropics remain quiet close to home with no threats for the Gulf of Mexico. Over the weekend the National Hurricane Center outlined an area over the southern Gulf that had little to no chance of developing, and now they give that a 0% chance of developing. Either way it moves west toward Mexico and not in our direction thankfully.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.