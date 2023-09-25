Enjoy Halloween season with “Coats for Kids Spooktacular” donation drive
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles will be holding its seventh annual “Coats for Kids Spooktacular” donation drive on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Crying Eagle Brewing Company.
The event will feature Halloween-themed and family-friendly activities including:
- A petting zoo
- Live music from Zydecane
- Silent auction
- Poke-the-Pumpkin raffle
The Crying Eagle Brewing company will also be providing craft beers and food from The Bistro.
Admission is free but those who donate a coat of any size will receive a free Spooktacular glass, a drink token, and a raffle ticket for prize drawings. Donated coats are cleaned by co-sponsor Runte Lake Cleaners for distribution to ten local charitable agencies serving underprivileged children and adults. All proceeds from the event will benefit those charities.
The Kiwanis Club will also be collecting coat donations from Oct. 23 through Nov. 17 at various schools and businesses, including Cyring Eagle Brewing Company, Runte Lake Cleaners, Black Tie Cleaners, Mid City Cleaners, and Munro’s Cleaners.
Tax-deductible sponsorships and donations are welcome and can be made to the Lake Charles Kiwanis Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana at donate.kiwanislakecharles.org.
The list of local charities includes:
- Abraham’s Tent
- Boys Village
- ETC Harbour House
- Care Help of Sulphur
- CARC
- CPSB McKinney-Vento Assistance to Homeless Children
- DeWanna’s Closet
- Oasis Women’s Shelter
- Potters House
- The Lord’s Place
