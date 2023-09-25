Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to hold public meeting on future projects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will be hosting two meetings and is requesting input from residents on future projects.

Recently, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury was allocated $26.7 million in funding for eligible projects through the state of Louisiana’s Hometown Revitalization Program and Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program.

Parish residents are encouraged to attend one of the two public meetings to learn more about the programs and share their ideas and comments on potential projects. Zoom options will be available for those unable to attend in person. Registration will be required to attend virtually.

Residents can also provide input on these programs by emailing publiccomment@calcasieuparish.la.

Meeting 1 - Wednesday, Sept. 27

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Allen P. August Multipurpose Center at 2000 Moling St. in Lake Charles

Zoom Virtual Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xujkLneTR3y7w1ahJnxE5Q#/registration

Meeting 2 - Thursday, Sept. 28

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Cal Arena and Events Center (Calcasieu Exhibit Hall) at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur

Zoom Virtual Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gwoLCMV0QreGHOssuAU7Aw#/registration

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.