50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Brian Kelly to recap win against Arkansas; preview Ole Miss game

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s victory over Arkansas and will preview the upcoming Ole Miss game during a news conference on Monday, September 25.

The LSU Tigers scored a 34-31 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, September 23. Despite the win, the Tigers moved down one spot to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU outlasts Arkansas

The Tigers are set to go up against Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30, in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High

Latest News

McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)
McNeese falls to 0-4 after late loss to Eastern Illinois
LSU Arkansas
No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas
McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)
McNeese looking to bounce back after three straight losses
McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)
Cowboys fall to (0-3) after road loss to Alcorn
The Florida Gators beat McNeese State 49-7 in home opener game
McNeese heads into week three of the season looking to find their footing