50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Biden administration offering “On Ramp Period” for student loan repayments

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Student loan payments are due in October. However, for the next 12 months, borrowers will be able to skip payments without facing the harsh financial consequences of defaulting on their loans.

The Biden administration is providing what it calls an “On Ramp Period” until Sept. 30, 2024.

During this time, a borrower won’t be reported as being in default to national credit rating agencies, which can damage a person’s credit score.

However, borrowers aren’t off the hook entirely. Interest will still accrue on skipped payments.

For more information on this policy, you can visit the U.S. Department of Education’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe
Philippe moving off in the Atlantic, watching some other areas for development
Scattered showers and storms will be around for the day with the help of an upper-level...
First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms start off the work week
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 24, 2023
Scouts-BSA hosts girls recruiting event at Camp Edgewood
Scouts BSA hosts girls recruiting event at Camp Edgewood