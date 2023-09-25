50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard Parish Fair returns for another year

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The theme this year for the 94th annual Beauregard Parish Fair is “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Agriculture,” and the community can come out on Oct. 3-7 to enjoy the festivities.

The fair will be held on 506 West Drive in DeRidder.

The event will include a pageant, a pet show, contests and a parade.

A calendar of events is available HERE, and more information can be found on the fair’s website.

