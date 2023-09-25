50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

2023 Halloween events in Southwest Louisiana

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - It’s almost October, which means “spooky season” is in full swing - even if the temperature outside says otherwise. We’ve put together a list of all the Halloween events around SWLA. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com.

Calcasieu Parish

The Lost Hollows Haunted Attraction: A locally-owned, family-operated outdoor haunt in Lake Charles, with a fright-filled trail through the woods. Open every Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 29 - Oct. 28. Located at 3401 Derek Dr.

2023 Halloween Pub Crawl for Southwest Louisiana Firefighter’s Association: Includes 10 stops, starting at Rikenjak’s at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. Proceeds go towards SWLA Firefighter’s Association. $28 a person. Must be 21. Reserve your spot HERE.

Cyphacon Halloween Pub Crawl: Begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Pujo Street Cafe. Free to attend, but available purchase of food and drinks at various locations along the crawl. Must be over 21.

Spooktastic Bingo with Krewe of Illusions: Dress up in costume and enjoy a spine-tingling evening of bingo fun. Will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at 1221 Sampson St.

Fall Harvest Festival Trick-or-Treat: Held at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Ward 3 Martin Luther King Center.

OktoBARfest Gumbo and Chili Cook-off: Begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Crying Eagle Brewery. Entry fee is $10 and includes all-you-can-eat gumbo and chili, as well as live music. All proceeds of OktoBARfest will be donated to the Holiday Helping Hands Program which provides Christmas gifts to children in the Southwest Louisiana area.

Trunk R Treat: Staff at Sam Houston Jones State Park will decorate their vehicles in the campground area of the park. Held from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Sam Houston Jones State Park Fall Festival: Takes place in the park’s old campground area. Local vendors will sell crafts and food, and there will be games and hayrides. Held from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Wine-O-Ween: An evening of wine, food and costumes, hosted by Lake Area Adventures on Oct. 20. 4-course food and wine pairing by Chef Amanda Cusey.

Game2Life Haunted House: Recurring daily from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31. $25 at the door. Two-story indoor haunted house featuring a maze.

We Rock the Spectrum’s Halloween Bash: Food, games, trick-or-treating, and more. Held at 3714 Common Street, Suite E, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High

Latest News

Boudreaux was given ten years in prison with all but three suspended, which means she will...
Oasis former bookkeeper to report to jail this week
Sulphur High’s main campus, 9th-grade campus, and Frasch Elementary were placed under a...
Sulphur High campuses, Frasch Elementary placed under precautionary lockdown
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to hold public meeting on future projects
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder