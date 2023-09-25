2023 Halloween events in Southwest Louisiana

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - It’s almost October, which means “spooky season” is in full swing - even if the temperature outside says otherwise. We’ve put together a list of all the Halloween events around SWLA. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com.

Calcasieu Parish

The Lost Hollows Haunted Attraction: A locally-owned, family-operated outdoor haunt in Lake Charles, with a fright-filled trail through the woods. Open every Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 29 - Oct. 28. Located at 3401 Derek Dr.

2023 Halloween Pub Crawl for Southwest Louisiana Firefighter’s Association: Includes 10 stops, starting at Rikenjak’s at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. Proceeds go towards SWLA Firefighter’s Association. $28 a person. Must be 21. Reserve your spot HERE.

Cyphacon Halloween Pub Crawl: Begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Pujo Street Cafe. Free to attend, but available purchase of food and drinks at various locations along the crawl. Must be over 21.

Spooktastic Bingo with Krewe of Illusions: Dress up in costume and enjoy a spine-tingling evening of bingo fun. Will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at 1221 Sampson St.

Fall Harvest Festival Trick-or-Treat: Held at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Ward 3 Martin Luther King Center.

OktoBARfest Gumbo and Chili Cook-off: Begins at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Crying Eagle Brewery. Entry fee is $10 and includes all-you-can-eat gumbo and chili, as well as live music. All proceeds of OktoBARfest will be donated to the Holiday Helping Hands Program which provides Christmas gifts to children in the Southwest Louisiana area.

Trunk R Treat: Staff at Sam Houston Jones State Park will decorate their vehicles in the campground area of the park. Held from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Sam Houston Jones State Park Fall Festival: Takes place in the park’s old campground area. Local vendors will sell crafts and food, and there will be games and hayrides. Held from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Wine-O-Ween: An evening of wine, food and costumes, hosted by Lake Area Adventures on Oct. 20. 4-course food and wine pairing by Chef Amanda Cusey.

Game2Life Haunted House: Recurring daily from Oct. 26 - Oct. 31. $25 at the door. Two-story indoor haunted house featuring a maze.

We Rock the Spectrum’s Halloween Bash: Food, games, trick-or-treating, and more. Held at 3714 Common Street, Suite E, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29.

