Veterans come together for BBQ at Pinederosa Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans from around the area joined together for a barbecue hosted by Phillips 66.

Veterans and their families played cornhole, watched football, and enjoyed a meal together. Those who organized the event say it’s all about supporting each other and building new relationships.

“Today we’re like ‘let’s just get everybody together’, the only agenda is we want to build relationships, we want people to come together shake the hand of somebody they never shook a hand with before and learn something about somebody different,” William Ducotey, Phillips 66 Veterans Network member said.

It’s an opportunity for those who fought for their country to create special connections.

“First barbecue we had on Veterans Day in 2015, we had roughly 26-28 people show up and we had guys from all branches and walks of life,” Bubba Viator, SWLA Veterans Association President said. “For the first time I heard somebody in the army and a marine realize on the same day and some location they were giving each cover fire I knew this group was going to be great from that moment on.”

Tickets for a Can-Am giveaway were also available. The winner will be announced in December and all proceeds will go to the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Association.

