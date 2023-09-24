SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 23, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 23, 2023.

Hayley Elizabeth Nugent, 43, Sulphur: Cruelty to juveniles; drug paraphernalia.

Ian Matthew Cook, 41, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Johnathon Dwayne Bruno, 43, Port Arthur, Texas: Operating while intoxicated; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce; operating vehicle while license is suspended; violations of registration provisions - switched license plate.

Alstin Jude Perins, 29, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

Isaac Dawayne Collins, 20, Lake Charles: Attempted simple burglary.

Justin Wade Laughlin, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.

Jamar Lance Hardman, 31, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Kristy Ann Smola, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; resisting an officer.

Marquez Dashun Hasberry, 34, Raceland: Out of state detainer.

