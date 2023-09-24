SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2023.

Patrick Obrian Williams, 45, Lake Charles: Proper display of temporary license tag; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Howard Michael Wallace, 34, Lake Charles: Simple robbery; battery of a dating partner.

Lee Mantel Poullard, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; instate detainer.

Demarcus Jonovan Bias, 28, Sulphur: Revocation of parole.

Travis Ray Mewis, 42, Bellville, Texas: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Jeffrey Martin Simons, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; two counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; two counts of produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.

Nathaniel Paul Francisco, 40, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Jesse Zeno, 44, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; six counts of contempt of court; out of state detainer; domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Kurt Dwayne Hyatt, 61, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments from a motor vehicle with intent to harm.

Michael Haywood Thomas, 23, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; exploitation of the infirmed.

