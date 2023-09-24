Phillipe spins well east in the Atlantic, watching a couple other systems

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are down to one named storm again in the Atlantic. It is Tropical Storm Philippe, located in the central Atlantic about 1200 miles west of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Philippe (KPLC)

It will continue west over the next few days before being steered northwest and north of the islands. There’s still some wiggle room in terms of its’ long-term strength and how far west it may get afterwards. However, the odds it tracks far enough west to become any sort of threat to SWLA are very low. We’ll watch it over the next week and keep you informed of any updates.

Tropical Storm Philippe (KPLC)

There are a couple other areas in the basin we are watching as well. The first is a wave leaving the coast of Africa. Over the coming week, conditions could allow to to gradually develop as it tracks northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is several thousand miles away and indications are that it may end up on a similar track to Philippe. This is something we will continue to watch. The next name on the list is Rina.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Finally, an area of disorganized thunderstorms have developed in the southeastern Gulf in response to a nearby upper-level low pressure system. Thankfully, upper-level winds are forecast to remain strong over this week which will likely shred the weak system. So development chances from the NHC while not zero, are very low.

