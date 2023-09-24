No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU snatched a win over Arkansas in Battle for the Boot on Saturday, September 23.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 34-31.

LSU will go on to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Mississippi on Saturday, September 30. Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Thomas' TD cuts it to LSU 10, Arkansas 13 pic.twitter.com/StEkvea1yV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023

DANIELS TO THOMAS pic.twitter.com/CE1I8PIOos — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023

Why Guard Him pic.twitter.com/TjeD9R3vK9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023

Jayden Daniels hangs in the pocket with the rush bearing down and hits Malik Nabers on a crossing route for an 8-yard touchdown. @LSUfootball leads @RazorbackFB 24-16 with 1:40 left in the 3rd quarter. That's three straight TD drives for #LSU, each covering 75 yards.



Daniels… — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 24, 2023

Malik. Nabers. Is. Unreal. — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023

Ramos' field goal is good! Tigers lead 34-31 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023

The Boot Stays Home pic.twitter.com/3FwsF6wKHX — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 24, 2023

