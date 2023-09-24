50/50 Thursdays
Models showcase talents at Prien Lake Mall fashion show

By Devon Distefano
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Prien Lake Mall hosted a fall fashion show to reveal new outfits and clothing lines.

Models from various stores in the mall as well as those from Fashion Week Lake Charles participated in the event. It was a chance for models to walk the runway and showcase their talents.

“The best part about it is going through the coaching process and then realizing they have it in them to be showcased on that runway,” Founder of Lake Charles Fashion Week, Julie Branden said.

“All the stores can showcase what they have coming up in their new lines of clothing and kind of give everybody an idea of the deals that are going on and the specials, just to give them a chance to showcase in a way they wouldn’t normally be able to unless they go into the store,” fashion show host Jacob Guidry said.

Some of the stores that participated were Dillard’s, Chicos, Besties, and Versona.

