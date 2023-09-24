McNeese falls to (0-4) after late loss to Eastern Illinois

50/50 Thursdays
By Justin Margolius
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys traveled out to Charleston, Illinois earlier Saturday afternoon to take on an Eastern Illinois that they beat last season 29-15 at home. This year though things went very different as the Panthers mounted a second-half comeback that saw them beat the Cowboys 31-28 in the final seconds of the game.

Heading into the game, the Cowboys coaching staff made it clear that they were searching for answers at a few key positions, and it seemed like they began to find some of those in the first half of Saturday’s game. Quarterback Nate Glantz found receiver Jon McCall in the endzone twice early to give the Cowboys a 21-7 lead over the Panthers, and with the early passing success things began to open up for the running attack as well. Late in the second quarter running back Coleby Hamm found an opening through the offensive line and took a run 72 yards all the way to the endzone for a touchdown that put McNeese up three scores going into the locker room.

The second half was a completely different story though for the Cowboys, while the first half showed some of the potential this team has, the second half saw the team begin to revert. Eastern Illinois running back M.J. Flowers began to establish himself in the game as he totaled 272 yards on the ground and helped the Panthers offense score three straight touchdowns in the second half to tie the game up at 28. McNeese’s offense would then stall again with 2:26 left to go in the game, which allowed Eastern Illinois to have an opportunity to win the game. The Panthers would go on a 10-play 69-yard drive to put kicker Stone Galloway into field goal range, and from 56 yards out he would deliver to win the game.

With the loss the Cowboys will now come back to the lake area (0-4), and will start conference play with a matchup against Nicholls at home next Saturday at 7:00 PM.

