Louisiana State Police hosts free car seat check

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today is National Seat Check Saturday and Louisiana State Police offered a free car seat inspection to residents who may not know how to properly install their child’s car seat or may not know which car seat is a good fit for their children.

LSP also gave some car seats away on a first come first serve basis.

“Today we do have several of our certified technicians to install those car seats and lots of times when the parents come in or those caregivers come in, majority of the time the seat is not installed properly, so we want to make sure that those seats are secure inside the vehicle and they work like they’re supposed to and of course we educate those parents and caregivers of how to install and make sure that those seats are a proper fit for the kids,” LSP Trooper Derek Senegal said.

If you missed today’s event, you can always call state police here in Lake Charles and schedule an appointment to have a certified technician install your seats.

