Jackson runs for 197 yards, Austin Peay defeats Stephen F. Austin with unusual safety

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Jevon Jackson ran for 197 yards, including the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, Austin Peay scored the winning points on an unusual safety, and the Governors defeated Stephen F. Austin 22-20 on Saturday night.

After Jackson tied the score at 20 with a 24-yard touchdown run, the Govs (2-2, 1-0 United Athletic Conference) missed the extra point to leave the score tied. The Govs' next possession began at their own 2-yard line and they drove 98 yards, only to be stopped on fourth and goal at the 1. On Stephen F. Austin's first play after the goal line stand, Anthony Williams took a deep hand off, tried to make a cut and fell down untouched in the end zone for two points.

The Lumberjacks had one remaining possession and turned the ball over on downs near midfield.

SFA (2-2, 0-1) averaged 36 points in its first three games, but quarterback Brian Mauer struggled, completing 20 of 38 passes for only 167 yards with two interceptions.

Austin Peay's Mike DiLiello attempted only 13 passes, completing 8 for 81 yards but was helped by a ground game that churned out 227 yards.

