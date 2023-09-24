FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers and storms arrive Monday with slightly lower temps

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some of the better rain chances we’ve seen in a little while will arrive early Monday morning, especially for our northern parishes.

A complex of showers and storms will likely form Sunday night northwest of the region as an upper-level disturbance arrives by early Monday morning. As the complex approaches, the showers and storms associated with it likely will begin to weaken since there won’t be as much instability in the atmosphere available. So numerous showers and some embedded thunderstorms are likely north of I-10 early Monday morning, with more of an isolated-to-scattered coverage likely along and south of I-10 closer to sunrise. By the afternoon as temperatures warm up a little, a few more showers and thunderstorms could develop if cloud cover from earlier rain breaks up enough. Any storms could produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

A scattering of showers or storms is likely north of I-10 Monday morning, with a few more possible in the afternoon. (KPLC)

Some good news is that even if rainfall totals are a little lower for some parts of the areas, we should see enough cloud cover early on to help limit our high temperatures. Those readings should be close to 90 degrees along the interstate, with some areas north possibly sticking in the upper 80′s.

Though any rain Monday will be much appreciated, we’re still not expecting enough to significantly dent the drought. This means the fire risk will remain an active issue this week. Exceptional drought has managed to expand over the last couple weeks and now covers our entire area. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this weekend and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

The best rain chances this week likely occurs on Monday, with a gradual decrease throughout the week. (KPLC)

Unfortunately, rain chances the rest of the week do not appear quite as high. A weak cold front may try to swing through the area by Tuesday through Wednesday, which may create a few scattered showers and storms amid hot and muggy conditions. After that, enough drier air could filter in behind that to lower rain chances to 20% or below closer to next weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is the only current named storm in the basin. We’re also watching a wave farther east, as well as a disorganized area of thunderstorms that developed this weekend in the southeastern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center gave the latter ever-so-slight chances of development, though strong wind shear will very likely prevent much development as it heads west. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

