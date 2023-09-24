50/50 Thursdays
Saints lose Carr, 17-point lead in 18-17 loss at Green Bay

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (Sept. 24). (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVUE) - The Saints entered the fourth quarter with a 17-0 advantage. They left Lambeau Field with an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the contest in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. The Saints were up 17-0 when he exited, and the Packers ripped off 18 straight points after Carr was replaced by Jameis Winston.

Ian Rapoport reported later on Sunday, Carr suffered an AC sprain to his shoulder.

The Saints still had a chance to win at the end, but rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the game.

Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. It was Graham’s first catch and touchdown of the season.

The Saints’ other touchdown came courtesy of a Rashid Shaheed 76-yard punt return. His special teams touchdown doubled the Saints lead over the Packers, 14-0.

The Saints (2-1) host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon, when they will get running back Alvin Kamara back after a three-game suspension.

