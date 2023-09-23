Saints give Granderson four-year extension that guarantees $35.3 million, ESPN reports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and defensive end Carl Granderson have agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, ESPN reported Saturday (Sept. 23).

The deal first was reported by ESPN’s Mike Garafolo. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that a source told him the deal includes $35.3 million in guaranteed money.

Compensation update: Saints are signing DE Carl Granderson to a four-year, $52 million contract extension that includes $35.3 million guaranteed, source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2023

Granderson joined the Saints in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming.

He enters Sunday’s game at Green Bay tied for fifth in the NFL in quarterback pressures with 11, one behind teammate Cameron Jordan and two behind league leader Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit.

The #Saints have agreed to terms with DE Carl Granderson on a four-year contract extension, source says. The former undrafted free agent gets long-term security with the team that signed him back in 2019. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2023

