Saints give Granderson four-year extension that guarantees $35.3 million, ESPN reports

Saints defensive end Carl Granderson, shown in this 2021 file photo, agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension that includes a guarantee of $35.3 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Sept. 23). (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and defensive end Carl Granderson have agreed on a four-year, $52 million contract extension, ESPN reported Saturday (Sept. 23).

The deal first was reported by ESPN’s Mike Garafolo. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that a source told him the deal includes $35.3 million in guaranteed money.

Granderson joined the Saints in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming.

He enters Sunday’s game at Green Bay tied for fifth in the NFL in quarterback pressures with 11, one behind teammate Cameron Jordan and two behind league leader Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit.

