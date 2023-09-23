Ophelia weakening over the Mid-Atlantic, Philippe forms in the east Atlantic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina early Saturday morning, and is weakening as it moves north. It will weaken into a remnant low by Monday near the northern Mid-Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Philippe (KPLC)

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, we are watching newly formed Tropical Storm Philippe. It formed Saturday morning in the tropical Atlantic, and is located just under 1000 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. It will continue west over the next few days, before likely being steered north and into the Atlantic. So the odds it heads far enough west to become any sort of threat to SWLA are very low. But we will watch it over the next week and keep you informed of any updates.

Tropical Storm Philippe (KPLC)

We are also watching a new wave that just left the coast of Africa. That will move to the west-northwest in the tropical Atlantic, behind Philippe and likely on a similar track as well. It may try to develop over the next week or so, though strong upper-level winds likely would keep that process gradual. Still, we will keep an eye on that wave as well.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.