50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Ophelia weakening over the Mid-Atlantic, Philippe forms in the east Atlantic

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina early Saturday morning, and is weakening as it moves north. It will weaken into a remnant low by Monday near the northern Mid-Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, we are watching newly formed Tropical Storm Philippe. It formed Saturday morning in the tropical Atlantic, and is located just under 1000 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands. It will continue west over the next few days, before likely being steered north and into the Atlantic. So the odds it heads far enough west to become any sort of threat to SWLA are very low. But we will watch it over the next week and keep you informed of any updates.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

We are also watching a new wave that just left the coast of Africa. That will move to the west-northwest in the tropical Atlantic, behind Philippe and likely on a similar track as well. It may try to develop over the next week or so, though strong upper-level winds likely would keep that process gradual. Still, we will keep an eye on that wave as well.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot, muggy start to the week with chances for some storms
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this weekend with a couple afternoon storms possible
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia to make landfall in the Carolinas early Saturday, watching a wave much farther east
The hot, muggy weather continues into the weekend with limited rain chances Saturday.
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPLC First Alert Forecast