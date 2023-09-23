50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles joins nationwide fundraising walk to fight Cystic Fibrosis

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted “Great Strides Lake Charles” as part of a national effort to fight cystic fibrosis.

Walkers in Lake Charles joined 250,000 people across the country in 450 cities where walks are being held.

Also included this year’s are children’s activities, games, and prizes.

“We have approximately 20 families in the Lake Area that are impacted by CF, so to see our community come together and really support their efforts to have their loved ones with CF live long and happy and fulfilling lives, it’s really incredible, it’s inspirational, its my favorite time of year to really come together as a community and really support this incredible cause,” Cassondra Rasbeary, associate executive director of the CF Foundation said.

All proceeds from today’s fundraising event will go to finding a cure for CF.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton

Latest News

Lake Charles joins nationwide fundraising walk to fight Cystic Fibrosis
Lake Charles joins nationwide fundraising walk to fight Cystic Fibrosis
Tropical Storm Philippe
Ophelia weakening over the Mid-Atlantic, Philippe forms in the east Atlantic
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot, muggy start to the week with chances for some storms
TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
TDL Week 4: District 5-1A roundup