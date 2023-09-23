Lake Charles joins nationwide fundraising walk to fight Cystic Fibrosis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation hosted “Great Strides Lake Charles” as part of a national effort to fight cystic fibrosis.

Walkers in Lake Charles joined 250,000 people across the country in 450 cities where walks are being held.

Also included this year’s are children’s activities, games, and prizes.

“We have approximately 20 families in the Lake Area that are impacted by CF, so to see our community come together and really support their efforts to have their loved ones with CF live long and happy and fulfilling lives, it’s really incredible, it’s inspirational, its my favorite time of year to really come together as a community and really support this incredible cause,” Cassondra Rasbeary, associate executive director of the CF Foundation said.

All proceeds from today’s fundraising event will go to finding a cure for CF.

