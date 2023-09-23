Hundreds gather for ‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ walk

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today the Down Syndrome Association celebrated their 21st annual “Step Up for Down Syndrome” walk.

Hundreds of people were gathered to support individuals with Down syndrome and provide resources to those in need.

“It’s absolutely a great feeling to have so many people come out to celebrate individuals with Down syndrome,” Melanie Sarro, executive director of DSA SWLA said. “It’s a great event for inclusions, we have people here with all different abilities and it’s just amazing to have our community step up and literally step up and support our kids and individuals with Down syndrome in our community.”

The Down Syndrome Association would like to thank everyone who came out and participated in today’s walk.

