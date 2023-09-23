FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot, muggy start to the week with chances for some storms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we start the week, we’re still not expecting changes to the hot and muggy weather. But at least we do have some rain chances to talk about. The first half of Sunday features yet another quick warm-up, some sun and clouds and temperatures that likely top out in the mid 90′s later on.

Highs should reach the low/mid 90's again on Sunday with a few storms around in the afternoon. (KPLC)

By the afternoon, we’ll watch for a subtle upper-level disturbance to track close or through the area. That could allow at least a few afternoon showers and storms to develop. We’re still not talking about a washout, but you will want to keep an eye to the sky and have an indoor alternative ready in case rain heads your way.

A weak front begins to move in by Monday to help provide another chance for scattered showers and storms. (KPLC)

Thankfully, we’re not done talking about chances for rain. A weak front will begin to move into the area Monday, which should provide another chance to see showers and storms during the day Monday. Again we’re not expecting a washout, but any rain would be very helpful as it relates to the drought.

Still, the area as a whole has remained very dry so the fire risk remains an active issue. Exceptional drought has managed to expand over the last week and now covers our entire area. The state-wide burn ban has not been lifted, so continue to use caution during any outdoor activities this weekend and properly dispose of any flammable materials. Outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Beyond that, our rain chances will depend on whether that front hangs close to the area or pushes offshore. If it stays close to the area, that would mean rain chances linger into the mid-week. If it pushes through, drier air would filter in behind it and lower those chances. For now, we still may see a couple showers or storms Tuesday afternoon before drier air is set to arrive after that. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

The tropics remain active as we track Tropical Storm Ophelia now inland over the Mid-Atlantic. Tropical Depression 17 also formed in the tropical Atlantic, though that is several thousand miles away. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

