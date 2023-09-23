50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cameron Parish sheriff prepares for new chapter

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson is moving on after serving 11 years in office as sheriff.

With elections just around the corner, he’s ready to pass on the baton and tells us what’s next for him.

Ron Johnson’s career started 34 years ago with the sheriff’s department.

“I have had the golden opportunity to serve the people I love for 34 years now, going on 35,” said Johnson.

“I appreciate that a lot. I’ve been sheriff for three term years.”

He said when you work with people for that long, it can be hard to leave - a bittersweet reminder he faces on the daily when he gets questions like this from his constituents.

“They said, are you going to keep your same phone number when you retire. I said, I don’t know, and he said, well, look, if you change it, I would like to have it because I want to keep on talking to you. And that is what makes a good sheriff in a small community or a large community, and I’m going to miss that a lot,” Johnson said.

So what’s next? Besides taking his wife to the beach, Sheriff Johnson said he has a few ideas in mind.

“Well, we don’t know that, I do some substitute preaching for churches if the preacher is out that day, and I plan to do a little bit of traveling. And I like to play golf and I’ll probably do some volunteer work, not seeking another job but probably do some type of volunteer work, community service helping somebody.”

And as for the candidate who takes on the role as the next Cameron Parish sheriff, he leaves this piece of advice:

“You’re not handed that position for power, and authority, you’re handed that position for service to the public that why they put you in there to do a job.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.

Latest News

KPLC Touchown Live
TDL Week 4: Scores and highlights
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this weekend with a couple afternoon storms possible
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia to make landfall in the Carolinas early Saturday, watching a wave much farther east
Cattle farming loses likely from excessive heat, drought in Louisiana
Cattle farming losses likely from excessive heat, drought in Louisiana