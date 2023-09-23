50/50 Thursdays
Artists gather for Art in the Park in Lake Charles

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks Initiative, and the Imperial Calcasieu Museum have once again come together to host the city’s Art in the Park series.

Art in the Park is a free, family-friendly series originally launched in the summer of 2020 as a way to provide an outdoor, artistic outlet for residents to enjoy during the height of the pandemic.

“The artwork is secondary. I think many parents of young kids who are creating their own little masterpieces might disagree with me but just being here, and helping each other out and being able to watch and there’s no judgment it’s just get your paint and put some marks on some paper. take it home and show off,” Robbie Austin, resident artist at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum said.

The next Art in the Park event will be on October 7, at Riverside Park of North Lake Charles.

