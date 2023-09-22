50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Waters Edge Church hosts drive-thru food pantry

By Joel Bruce
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cars spanning all across Power Center Parkway is a sure sign Waters Edge was holding their drive-thru food pantry today.

It’s part of the effort to help those still struggling after the hurricanes. One volunteer told us the need is still big three years later.

“A lot of people are hurting in our community even still,” volunteer Josh Quayhagen said. “2020 was a rough year. People are still kind of shaken back. And I get to play in the parking lot – I’m still sweaty – I get to talk to them, say hello to them, pray with them if they need. It’s pretty cool to be a part of and be tapped into the Holy Spirit, and just really reap the benefits of what it feels like, the fruits, the joy that comes from it. So I love it.”

Quayhagen said he has been volunteering for seven years and is happy to be able to serve his community.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days

Latest News

Waters Edge Church hosts drive-thru food pantry
Waters Edge Church hosts drive-thru food pantry
KPLC Touchown Live
TDL: Three games Thursday night
TDL: Two games Thursday night
The salt dome used by Westlake company is located off Burton Street.
Sulphur mayor says no reason for alarm regarding salt dome emergency declaration