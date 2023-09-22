Waters Edge Church hosts drive-thru food pantry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cars spanning all across Power Center Parkway is a sure sign Waters Edge was holding their drive-thru food pantry today.

It’s part of the effort to help those still struggling after the hurricanes. One volunteer told us the need is still big three years later.

“A lot of people are hurting in our community even still,” volunteer Josh Quayhagen said. “2020 was a rough year. People are still kind of shaken back. And I get to play in the parking lot – I’m still sweaty – I get to talk to them, say hello to them, pray with them if they need. It’s pretty cool to be a part of and be tapped into the Holy Spirit, and just really reap the benefits of what it feels like, the fruits, the joy that comes from it. So I love it.”

Quayhagen said he has been volunteering for seven years and is happy to be able to serve his community.

