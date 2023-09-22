50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical Storm Ophelia to make landfall in the Carolinas early Saturday, watching a wave much farther east

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - PTC 16 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ophelia Friday morning only a couple hundred miles east of the Carolinas. It gained strength quickly, with winds up to 70 mph as of the 4 PM advisory.

Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia(KPLC)

It is set to make landfall early Saturday morning in North Carolina close to hurricane strength. It will then weaken as it moves northward into the Mid-Atlantic. Of course, this is not a threat to SWLA.

Tropical Storm Ophelia
Tropical Storm Ophelia(KPLC)

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, we are watching a wave in the far eastern Atlantic. This wave continues to head west-northwest and is likely to gradually develop over the next week. It is several thousand miles away, and long-range models insist that it will turn northward into the Atlantic. But we will watch it over the next week and keep you informed of any updates.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning
Vernon Parish wildfires
VERNON WILDFIRES: Urgent evacuations for W. Hawthorne Rd., Ford Stewart Rd., Lake Vernon Rd.

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this weekend with a couple afternoon storms possible
Some isolated to scattered storms are possible in the afternoon through the early evening
First Alert Forecast: A few storms possible Friday afternoon as hot and humid remains in place
A few more showers or storms may develop through the early evening, winding down after that.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Friday Noon Forecast