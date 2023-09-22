Tropical Storm Ophelia to make landfall in the Carolinas early Saturday, watching a wave much farther east

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - PTC 16 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Ophelia Friday morning only a couple hundred miles east of the Carolinas. It gained strength quickly, with winds up to 70 mph as of the 4 PM advisory.

It is set to make landfall early Saturday morning in North Carolina close to hurricane strength. It will then weaken as it moves northward into the Mid-Atlantic. Of course, this is not a threat to SWLA.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, we are watching a wave in the far eastern Atlantic. This wave continues to head west-northwest and is likely to gradually develop over the next week. It is several thousand miles away, and long-range models insist that it will turn northward into the Atlantic. But we will watch it over the next week and keep you informed of any updates.

